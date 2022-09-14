Company affiliated with Porcaro Ford president buys 6.2-acre site along Highway 20 in Sturtevant

A limited liability company affiliated with Mark Porcaro, president of Porcaro Ford, has purchased 6.2 acres of land at the southeast corner of 96th Street and Washington Avenue (Highway 20) near I-94 in Racine County,…

A limited liability company affiliated with Mark Porcaro, president of, has purchased 6.2 acres of land at the southeast corner of 96Street and Washington Avenue (Highway 20) near I-94 in Racine County, according to state records. MAP 9503, LLC, of Racine, paid $4.8 million for the property, which is located in the village of Sturtevant immediately to the east of a sprawling Frank Boucher Kia dealership. The property was long occupied by Gates Collision Center. Gerber Collision & Glass, 9501 Washington Ave., currently owns the collision business at the site. The seller of the property was a limited liability company affiliated with Troy Gates, which owned and operated several Gates Collision centers before selling them to Canadian company Boyd Group, which operates under the name Gerber Collision & Glass in the United States, in 2019. It was not immediately clear if Mark Porcaro has any plans for the property. A call made to Porcaro Ford, which is located at 6001 Washington Ave. in the village of Mount Pleasant, about two and a half miles east of the Sturtevant parcel, was not immediately returned.