Commercial real estate transaction announcements – 6/25/24

Leases Founders 3 The Kinetic Company renewed its 19,200 SF at 5144 S 3rd Street in Milwaukee.  Paul McBride and Patti Stevens represented the Tenant. Mayday Gearbox LLC leased 14,050 SF at 277 Weil Drive in Slinger.  Brett Deter represented the Tenant. Accurate Die Design Software, Inc. leased suite 190 (2,522 SF) at Lincoln Center III

