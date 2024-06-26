Commercial real estate transaction announcements – 6/25/24

Founders 3

The Kinetic Company renewed its 19,200 SF at 5144 S 3rd Street in Milwaukee. Paul McBride and Patti Stevens represented the Tenant.

Mayday Gearbox LLC leased 14,050 SF at 277 Weil Drive in Slinger. Brett Deter represented the Tenant.

Accurate Die Design Software, Inc. leased suite 190 (2,522 SF) at Lincoln Center III located at 10150 W National Avenue in West Allis. Patti Stevens and Ned Purtell represented the Owner, Lincoln Center TIC Group.

TABS leased suite 200 (2,451 SF) at 10521 W Layton Avenue in Greenfield. Patti Stevens and Jeanine Sweeney represented the Owner, Layton 10521 LLC.

Emory & Co LLC renewed and moved to Suite 1520 (2,290 SF) at 250 E Wisconsin Avenue in Downtown Milwaukee. John Davis and Ned Purtell represented the Landlord, Millbrook Properties.

Robert Keehn subleased 482 SF at 515 W North Shore Drive in Hartland. Patti Stevens represented the sublessor, Charleston/Orwig, Inc.

Lucent LLC leased the first-floor commercial suite (585 SF) at Streetcar Flats located at 828 N Broadway Street. Jeanine Sweeney represented the Landlord, Catapult Real Estate.

Ross Koepsel and Nick Tice represented Silvernail Associates LP in leasing 1,600 SF to H&R Block at Silvernail II Shopping Center (2014 Silvernail Rd.) in Waukesha.

Jon Thoresen represented JPMorgan Chase Bank in leasing 0.08 Acres at N96 W18200 W. County Line Rd. in Germantown.

Jon Thoresen represented JPMorgan Chase Bank in leasing at 11111 W. Burleigh St. in Wauwatosa.

Jon Thoresen represented Scherf Properties Trust II in leasing 1,139 SF to Total by Verizon at Sunset Fields (141 E. Sunset Dr.) in Waukesha.

Tom Treder and Jay Blom represented Mountain Mike’s Pizza in leasing 2,783 SF at 2298 Costco Way in Bellevue.

Tom Treder and Jay Blom represented The Great Greek in leasing 1,886 SF at 21481 E. Moreland Blvd. in Brookfield.

Matthew Beadle and Tom Treder represented JMC Properties LOC 110 LLC in leasing 654 SF to Primerica at Canopy Square (4861-4889 S. 27th St.) in Greenfield.

Matthew Beadle and Ross Koepsel represented Domino’s Pizza in leasing 2,056 SF at Franklin Commons (7352 W. Rawson Ave.) in Franklin.

Matthew Beadle and Ross Koepsel represented Verizon Wireless in leasing 2,128 SF at Pilgrim Spring Marketplace (NEC Pilgrim Rd. & Silver Spring Dr.) in Menomonee Falls.

Jon Thoresen, Jay Blom, and Conor Farrell represented Lockard Waukesha Holdings, LLC in leasing 34,000 SF to Crunch Fitness at Sunset Crossings (120 E. Sunset Dr.) in Waukesha.