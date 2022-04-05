City of Sheboygan buys 197 acres of farmland in Town of Wilson

Parcel will be added to 73 acres city already owns to create 270 acres for residential development

By
Cara Spoto
-
The city of Sheboygan has purchased 197 acres in the Town of Wilson with plans to use the parcel for single-family residential developments. (Aerial photo courtesy of Sheboygan County)
Hoping to address the dearth of available homes in their community, the landlocked city of Sheboygan has purchased 197 acres of farmland in the neighboring Town of Wilson for $3.67 million. The plan, said Chad…

Cara Spoto
Cara covers commercial and residential real estate for the BizTimes. She has an extensive background in local government reporting and hopes to use her experience writing about both urban and rural redevelopment to better inform readers. Cara lives in Waukesha with her husband, a teenager, a toddler, a dog named Neutron, a bird named Potter, and a lizard named Peyoye. She loves music, food, and comedy, but not necessarily in that order.

