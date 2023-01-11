City of Plymouth buys back historic downtown building following restoration

By
Ashley Smart
-
The Cheese Counter and Dairy Heritage Center.

The city of Plymouth is once again the owner of a historic downtown building that has been completely renovated to offer shoppers a unique taste of the region’s dairy culture. The former H.C. Laack building at 133 E. Mill St. is now known to visitors as the Cheese Counter and Dairy Heritage Center. The 3,600-square-foot

Ashley Smart
Ashley covers startups, technology and manufacturing for BizTimes. She was previously the managing editor of the News Graphic and Washington County Daily News. In past reporting roles, covering education at The Waukesha Freeman, she received several WNA awards. She is a UWM graduate. In her free time, Ashley enjoys watching independent films, tackling a new recipe in the kitchen and reading a good book.

