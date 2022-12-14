Cielo appoints new chief revenue officer

Brookfield-based Cielo, a provider of recruitment process outsourcing solutions, has named Myke Hawkins chief revenue officer. As chief revenue officer, Hawkins is now responsible for global go-to-market strategy and execution, including leading product development, sales, marketing and revenue operations. "In today's economic environment, the impact of being stagnant as the talent landscape continues to shift is a major risk for our clients," said Hawkins. "Our job is to help our clients make sure that doesn't happen. We're doubling down on proven services to provide more flexibility and agility for businesses, such as executive search and consulting, and exploring new partnership models. Companies want the ability to plug in expertise however and wherever they need to, so we're developing scalable subscription models and making our world-class RPO solution more modular.” Cielo's growth strategy includes expanding the company's products and services to unlock value for companies as they navigate the rapidly changing talent landscape. To accelerate this growth and inspire forward-thinking solutions, the company brought on Hawkins. Most recently, Hawkins was chief sales officer at Kelly Services, leading a $3.6 billion global customer portfolio. He also brings experience from senior roles with Xerox and Aon. In his new role, Hawkins is also guiding the development of new engagement models to expand ways of partnering with and delivering value for the world's leading organizations. Earlier this year, Cielo also made another change to its executive leadership team with the announcement of a new CEO. Cielo, originally known as Pinstripe, was founded in 2005. Today, the company has more than 3,600 employees in 108 countries.
