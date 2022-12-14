Cielo appoints new chief revenue officer

By
Ashley Smart
-
Myke Hawkins

Last updated on December 14th, 2022 at 01:44 pmBrookfield-based Cielo, a provider of recruitment process outsourcing solutions, has named Myke Hawkins chief revenue officer. As chief revenue officer, Hawkins is now responsible for global go-to-market strategy and execution, including leading product development, sales, marketing and revenue operations. “In today’s economic environment, the impact of being stagnant

Want to Read the Entire Article?

Become a BizTimes Insider today and save 40% for the holidays. Get immediate access to our subscriber-only content and much more.

Become an Insider Now

Already an Insider? Log In

Sign up for BizTimes Daily Alerts

Stay up-to-date on the people, companies and issues that impact business in Milwaukee and Southeast Wisconsin

Ashley Smart
Ashley covers startups, technology and manufacturing for BizTimes. She was previously the managing editor of the News Graphic and Washington County Daily News. In past reporting roles, covering education at The Waukesha Freeman, she received several WNA awards. She is a UWM graduate. In her free time, Ashley enjoys watching independent films, tackling a new recipe in the kitchen and reading a good book.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR