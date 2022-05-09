Cielo acquires HR technology consulting firm

Brookfield-based Cielo, a provider of recruitment process outsourcing solutions, has acquired Peridus Group, a Minneapolis-based human resources technology consulting firm. "We know how important it is for our clients to see that we have the…

Brookfield-based Brookfield-based Cielo , a provider of recruitment process outsourcing solutions, has acquired Peridus Group , a Minneapolis-based human resources technology consulting firm. "We know how important it is for our clients to see that we have the right capabilities as we continue to invest in new products and services," said Marissa Geist, Cielo CEO. "The experience Peridus Group brings, combined with Cielo's existing expertise, will be invaluable in advancing our clients' goals, fueling our continued growth." Peridus has provided consulting services to Cielo for more than two years. "Cielo has a proven track record in HR technology leadership and I look forward to our combined success," said Caleb Fullhart, Founder and CEO of Peridus. "Leveraging the strengths of each of our organizations, we will grow together and continue to deliver service excellence to our clients, and capture the interest and attention of new partners throughout the talent acquisition landscape." Fullhart will join Cielo as senior vice president - consulting, alongside the rest of the Peridus team, including Robin Schooling, who joins as vice president - consulting. "I am thrilled to elevate the work we've set out to do at Peridus, at a much larger scale, with leaders and HR teams to design forward-looking, inventive and transformational talent strategies that meet the demands of the modern workplace," said Schooling.