Chipotle, Panera Bread planned at site of vacant gas station in West Bend

The site of a vacant Shell gas station at 815 Paradise Drive in West Bend could soon become home to Panera Bread and Chipotle restaurants.

Located within a busy commercial corridor off Highway 45, the gas station is currently being demolished, and officials anticipate that construction of the two new fast casual eateries will begin this summer, according to a Thursday press release issued by the city.

The Chipotle is expected to be housed in a 2,361 square-foot building with a drive-thru and 500-square-foot fenced patio area. The restaurant will provide indoor seating capacity for up to 50 patrons and outdoor seating for 25 patrons.

The Panera Bread would be a 3,897-square-foot building with a double drive-thru, and a 500-square-foot outdoor fenced patio area. The development will include off-street parking for approximately 76 vehicles. The plan is for the existing Panera Bread at 1608 S. Main St., which does not have a drive-thru, to relocate to the Paradise Drive location once construction is complete.

“We’re pleased to present this project to the city of West Bend and being part of the Paradise Drive corridor improvement,” said developer, Ram Subedi of PMM Development, LLC, in the release. “Chipotle and Panera Bread have reputations for quality food and service, West Bend will enjoy what these national food chain has to offer.”

Sunset Hills, Missouri-based Panera Bread has more than 2,000 locations.

The closest Chipotle location to West Bend is in Menomonee Falls. The Newport Beach, California-based company has more than 3,000 locations.