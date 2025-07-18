Blue Agave Mexican restaurant planned in Waukesha

Meadowbrook Marketplace shopping center in Waukesha will soon be home to several new tenants including a new restaurant called Blue Agave Mexican Cuisine.

Blue Agave will take over a 4,400-square-foot space located at 821 Meadowbrook Road in the Sendik’s-anchored shopping center, according to a press release from Mid-America Real Estate.

The restaurant was proposed by the owners of several other Mexican restaurants across southeastern Wisconsin such as El Jimador in Oconomowoc and Sussex as well as Sol Agave in Germantown, according to Blue Agave’s owner Favian Arzate.

Blue Agave’s menu will be consistent with the cuisine at El Jimador and Sol Agave, Arzate said. Their menu items include Mexican dishes like nachos, tacos, quesadillas, enchiladas and more.

No timeline has been set for the restaurant’s move in or construction. Arzate is waiting for the project’s architect to submit permits to the city of Waukesha.

No permits have been received yet by the city, according to Maria Pandazi, deputy director of community development for the city of Waukesha.

Two more spaces within the shopping center were leased as well including a 1,262-square-foot space to be occupied by The Pampered Pet WI and a 2,400-square-foot space to be occupied by Riot Dance, according to Mid-America’s press release.

Scott Satula and Sawyer Kowieski, the Mid-America brokers representing the landlord in the deal, did not respond to a request for comment.