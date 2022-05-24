Marijuana-themed sub shop Cheba Hut to open Bay View location

Cheba Hut, a marijuana-themed restaurant plans to open its second Milwaukee location, in the city’s Bay View neighborhood.

According to a license application recently submitted to the city, a pair of franchisees have plans to the open a Cheba Hut location in a ground-floor storefront in the Vue apartment building at 2202 S. Kinnickinnic Ave.

The 69-unit Vue building is already home to a RedBrick Pizza restaurant. The building was sold last month for $14.6 million to a Las Vegas-based investor.

Cheba Hut’s first Milwaukee location opened last year at 2907 N. Oakland Ave. on the city’s East Side.

Started in 1998, the Cheba Hut has gained a cult following for its very open, and often humorous, efforts to cater to a weed-smoking clientele and its need for munchies. The eatery specializes in ‘toasted’ subs – a play on the one of the many euphemisms for being high – but also serves a variety of Rice Krispy treats, salads and munchies. Most locations also offer craft beer bars that feature local beers from neighborhood breweries. None of the items on its menu contain marijuana.

The chain has around 30 locations nation-wide, including more than a dozen in Colorado alone. It also has a location in Madison.

Calls made to the business partners seeking to open the Bay View location were not immediately returned on Tuesday afternoon.