Apartment complex in Bay View sold for $14.6 million

The Vue apartment complex at 2202 S. Kinnickinnic Ave. in Milwaukee's Bay View neighborhood has been sold for $14.6 million to a Las Vegas-based investor.
The 69-unit apartment complex was sold by KK Music, LLC, an affiliate of Milwaukee-based Dermond Property Investments
, according to state real estate transfer records. The buyer, Milwaukee Dermond LLC, lists its primary address being in Las Vegas. The agent for the buyer was John Evilsizor.
The Vue was constructed in 2017 and developed by Dermond Property Investments. It part of a Bay View development boom that saw numerous apartment complexes spring up in the neighborhood. The complex is currently managed by Anderson Commercial Group.
It was assessed by the city last year at $10.09 million.