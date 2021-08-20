Charles E. Kubly Foundation names new executive director

The Charles E. Kubly Foundation has named Kris Rick as its new executive director. The Mequon-based nonprofit organization, founded in 2003, supports mental health awareness and suicide prevention through fundraisers and grants. Rick succeeds Ann…

Ann Homstad, who has led the foundation since 2017. Rick has been with the foundation for seven years as its business and events manager. In her new role, she is focused on the launch of the foundation's new grant management software and continuing to work on project funding, event planning, board development and other business functions. Linda Lundeen also recently assumed the role of board president with the foundation, succeeding Molly Kubly Fritz. Lundeen has been a board member since 2009. The Kubly Foundation supports various projects and initiatives in southeastern Wisconsin aimed at improving the lives of those affected by depression. The foundation was started in honor of the late Charlie Kubly who died by suicide at age 28. In 2015, the late Michael and Billie Kubly, Charlie's parents, gave $5 million to Marquette University' to start a mental health research center in the College of Health Sciences. Michael Kubly, an alumnus of Marquette Medical School, now Medical College of Wisconsin, and orthopedic surgeon, died Jan. 23 from blood cancer. He will continue to impact Marquette University through his and his family's donation to the mental health research program. Charlie was a Marquette Graduate School of Management alumnus. It recently awarded grants to Rocketship Schools to provide trauma-informed coaching and support, Warmline, Inc. to support its non-crisis support line, Concordia University to support student's emotional health and wellbeing and NAMI Racine County to expand its programming into the western part of the county, among others.