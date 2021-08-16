Centare to be acquired by Atlanta firm that provides rural areas with access to tech talent

By
Brandon Anderegg
-
Centare CEO Tim Eiring. Photo courtesy of Centare.
Atlanta-based Rural Sourcing Inc. will acquire Centare, a digital business and technology consultancy with offices in Brookfield and Madison. Rural Sourcing is a provider of onshore outsourced technology and IT services that aims to bring…

Brandon Anderegg
http://biztimes.com
Brandon covers startups, technology, manufacturing. He previously worked as a general assignment and court reporter for The Freeman in Waukesha. Brandon graduated from UW-Milwaukee’s journalism, advertising and media studies program with an emphasis in journalism. He enjoys live music, playing guitar and loves to hacky sack.

