Centare to be acquired by Atlanta firm that provides rural areas with access to tech talent

Atlanta-based Atlanta-based Rural Sourcing Inc. will acquire Centare , a digital business and technology consultancy with offices in Brookfield and Madison. Rural Sourcing is a provider of onshore outsourced technology and IT services that aims to bring high-tech jobs to rural parts of the country. The company sources tech talent for tech-centric and Fortune 1000 clients across various industries including health care, technology, logistics, financial services and pharmaceutical. The terms of the deal were not disclosed. Rural Sourcing’s onshore delivery center network spans eight U.S.-based locations. As part of the acquisition, the company will add Centare’s Brookfield and Madison locations to its network, according to the company. The acquisition will allow Centare and Rural Sourcing to create more than 100 net new software development and related careers in Wisconsin over a two-year period, Centare CEO Tim Eiring said in a statement. These careers will include all software development functional areas and will encompass all seniority levels, Eiring added. “Through our onshore model that brings technology jobs to Middle America, we are building new tech hubs, expanding opportunities for talented professionals and delivering world-class development work for our clients,” Rural Sourcing CEO Monty Hamilton said in a statement. “Centare allows us to expand our footprint in the Midwest and join with an organization that values culture, colleagues and community.” The acquisition also provides Rural Sourcing clients with significant digital engineering capabilities including digital product strategy and development, product design, application modernization and DevOps transformation, according to the company. “Centare has a rich history of building relationships and delivering results,” Eiring said in a statement. “By joining Rural Sourcing, we are bringing new resources to our clients and colleagues while expanding our ability to scale.”