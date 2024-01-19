Capri Communities founder Jim Tarantino dies at 65

Jim Tarantino, the founder and principal of Waukesha-based Capri Communities and Tarantino & Co., the real estate development company associated with Capri Communities, has died, his family announced this week. He was 65.

Tarantino founded Capri Communities in 1992. Today the retirement community business offers independent living, assisted living and memory care at 18 locations in southeastern Wisconsin, Madison and Fond du Lac.

In a statement sent to the media, Tarantino’s family said his “sudden” death was “unexpected.”

“Truly, we are better people because he was our father, our protective big brother, our uncle, and the one person we could all turn to when we needed help, a true servant leader who lived his Catholic faith, cherished his family, and was committed to the community,” the statement said. “He was someone who became the sun around which all of us would orbit and benefit from his light, his energy, and his unending and unequivocal love.

“Jim lead by example and helped many people start their careers and weather tough times. He prayed that his actions, modest as he said they were, might spur others to help make the community a better place for all to live. He was especially committed to the leadership, employees, associates, and care givers who make Capri Communities and Tarantino & Company such special places that do very special things. He considered himself fortunate to be surrounded by such a strong team. From his first project of a four-family rehab on the northwest side to his award-winning senior living communities in different Wisconsin cities, Jim was in the business of taking care of people. Today, thousands of Wisconsinites live happier, healthier, and better lives because of his work.”

Funeral arrangements for Tarantino are pending.