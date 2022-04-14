California investor buys Rockwell’s Mequon campus property for $48 million

Cara Spoto
A California investor has purchased the Mequon campus of Rockwell Automation for $48 million. (Photo courtesy of the Mequon-Thiensville Chamber of Commerce)

A California investor has purchased Rockwell Automation’s sprawling Mequon campus property for just over $48 million.

The seller was FFI Mequon, LLC, out of Minnetonka, Minn., according to state real estate transfer records. The buyer was RA Mequon Fee Owner, LLC, which lists the address of a Los Angeles law firm as its headquarters.

Located on 47.5 acres, the 560,000-square-foot campus at 6400 Enterprise Drive, last sold in 2014 for $32.37 million. It contains a variety of the Milwaukee-based company’s operations, including manufacturing, shipping, inventory, customer services, as well as office space for engineering and management positions.

