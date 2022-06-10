Wauwatosa Red Lobster building sold to California developer for $6.13 million

Hold on to your Cheddar Bay Biscuits.

A California investor known for condo developments and a very public legal fight with Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg back in 2014 has purchased the Red Lobster building at 2801 N. Mayfair Road for $6.13 million dollars. The property has an assessed value of nearly $4.95 million.

The 7,468-square-foot restaurant located just south of West Burleigh Street near Mayfair Mall, which has long been rented by the seafood chain, was recently purchased by Luxone LLC, a Palo Alto, California-based limited liability company.

The sale was recorded on Wednesday, by the state. The seller was English Meadows, LLC, of Brookfield, according to state records. Its registered agent is Thomas J. Rhoda of Rhoda, Smith & Associates, S.C., accounting firm.

The registered agent for Luxone, LLC is listed as Mircea Voskerician, a real estate investor who gained notoriety in 2014 after he sued Zuckerberg following a bizarre property dispute. According to media reports at the time, Voskerican allegedly approached Zuckerberg in 2012 informing the social media mogul that he planned to construct a 9,600-square-foot-house directly behind Zuckerberg’s home in Palo Alto, California.

With the very private Zuckerbergs alarmed at the idea, Voskerician apparently offered to sell the couple a small piece of the property to give the family the privacy they wanted. The deal was contingent, however, on Zuckerberg introducing Voskerician to influential people in Silicon Valley.

When Zuckerberg allegedly failed to follow through on that promise, Voskerician sued the businessman in 2014.The lawsuit was settled in 2016, according to media reports.

Attempts to reach Voskerician about his plans for the Red Lobster on Friday were unsuccessful, so it is not clear exactly what his plans are for the Red Lobster property. Recent developments pursued by the real estate developer include a five-story, 52-unit condo development in Los Altos outside of San Jose.