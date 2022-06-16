California investor buys Boston Lofts section of former Boston Store HQ building in downtown Milwaukee

A California investor has purchased the top four floors of the former Bon-Ton Stores (the parent company of Boston Store) headquarters building at 331 W. Wisconsin Ave. in downtown Milwaukee for $14.4 million. Branded the…

A California investor has purchased the top four floors of the former Bon-Ton Stores (the parent company of Boston Store) headquarters building at 331 W. Wisconsin Ave. in downtown Milwaukee for $14.4 million. Branded the Boston Lofts, the apartments had been owned by North Wells Capital, the investment management affiliate of Chicago-based Urban Innovations Ltd., which sold the apartment section of the building to Irvine, California-basedthis week, according to state property transfer records published late Thursday. The apartments had been managed by the Mandel Group. The deal does not include floors 1-5, of the building, which includes retail and office spaces under the name, after the building’s Vel R. Phillips Avenue address. Current tenants of HUB640 include technology and engineering staffing company Brooksource, Calculated Hire, and North Shore Health Care. The Boston Store department store that formerly occupied the lower floors of the building had been part of the former Grand Avenue Mall, but the building was always separately owned by the now defunct Bon-Ton, which filed for bankruptcy in 2018 and later closed all of its brick-and-mortar locations. The 429,000-square-foot building was purchased by North Wells Capital out of Chicago in 2017. Following the bankruptcy filing,for the building to the first-floor retail, upper-floors-office-space plan that is currently in place.