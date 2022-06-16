California investor buys Boston Lofts section of former Boston Store HQ building in downtown Milwaukee

By
Cara Spoto
-
A California Investor has purchased top four floors of the former Boston Store headquarters building at 331 W. Wisconsin Ave. for $14.4 million. (Photo courtesy of HUB640)
A California investor has purchased the top four floors of the former Bon-Ton Stores (the parent company of Boston Store) headquarters building at 331 W. Wisconsin Ave. in downtown Milwaukee for $14.4 million. Branded the…

Cara Spoto
Cara covers commercial and residential real estate. She has an extensive background in local government reporting and hopes to use her experience writing about both urban and rural redevelopment to better inform readers. Cara lives in Waukesha with her husband, a teenager, a toddler, a dog named Neutron, a bird named Potter, and a lizard named Peyoye. She loves music, food, and comedy, but not necessarily in that order.

