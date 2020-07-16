Caley Mutrie named executive director of Federation of Clinical Immunology Societies

Caley Mutrie has been named the new executive director of the Federation of Clinical Immunology Societies.

Mutrie replaces Mike Mathy, who had been executive director of FOCIS since 2016.

FOCIS is managed by Menomonee Falls-based association management firm Association Acumen, which provides staff support for numerous state, national and international professional associations.

FOCIS is a forum where opinion leaders come together to discuss future breakthroughs in disease therapy. Through FOCIS researchers and clinicians share knowledge and identify effective treatments and therapies. Formed in 2001, FOCIS now has 58 member societies representing more than 65,000 basic and clinical scientists.

“It is an honor and and privilege to serve as executive director of FOCIS,” Mutrie said. “Innovative and forward-thinking, FOCIS stands at the forefront of translational immunology, connecting clinicians and researchers worldwide across all disease areas. I am inspired by the strength of focus of the organizational mission and the passion and commitment of the leadership, members and staff. I look forward to joining them in the great work of this organization.”