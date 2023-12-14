Burlington-based software development company Ictect backed by Gateway Capital

Burlington-based Ictect
, a software development company leveraging artificial intelligence for the creation of intelligent content, is gearing up for its first funding round after already securing its pre-seed round from Milwaukee-based venture capital firm Gateway Capital
earlier this year.
Ictect uses AI to automate and streamline document creation, compliance verification, and workflow processes. The software ensures compliance with organizational and industry standards, including Department of Defense publishing industry standards. Tasks including document checking, formatting and integrating multiple documents are also automated.
The company was founded by Pradeep Jain
in 2008 after he acquired the patent for the technology from his former employer, Milwaukee-based Hypervision LTD. The company previously had a contract with the state of California that required creating several legislative documents.
This is when Jain noticed the discrepancies that would pop up as different people created documents. When working with government entities, strict guidelines for creating and verifying documents are followed.
“We started working on the software to make this possible with the tools people use every day, which are tools like Microsoft Office and Word,” said Jain.
Ictect’s software guarantees a person is compliant with whatever industry-specific guidelines they must meet as they create a document. The software creates intelligent content – basically interactive electronic documents -- that can be customized and displayed across multiple platforms like Adobe or Word.
Jain believes Ictect’s platform is a practical and affordable way for business owners to begin exploring artificial intelligence with small steps.
“Content is everywhere, and we have to think differently about it, even more so with the popularity of AI,” said Jain.
Right now, the company has contracts with the U.S. Army, U.S. Air Force, Lam Research, several publishing companies, and a handful of semiconductor companies.
Jain aims to grow the number of industries the company works within. To do this, he’ll soon launch the company’s first funding round and build off the pre-seed investment made by Gateway Capital. He declined to disclose the exact amount of pre-seed funding the company received. Gateway Capital typically invests in the $400,000 to $500,000 range.
“It (the additional funding) will be used for scaling,” he said. “There’s so many different industries and types of documents, things like technical manuals, cybersecurity documents and research documents.”
There are 10 people currently working at Ictect. With the additional funding, the company could double its headcount in the next year.
Even with all the current hype surrounding AI, there is still some skepticism from companies questioning whether they want to start exploring the technology, said Jain.
“Having AI in the mix is a double-edged sword because people are waiting to make their decisions of what to do with it,” he said. “It presents new challenges and new opportunities.”