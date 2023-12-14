Burlington-based software development company Ictect backed by Gateway Capital

By
Ashley Smart
-
Pradeep Jain

Burlington-based Ictect, a software development company leveraging artificial intelligence for the creation of intelligent content, is gearing up for its first funding round after already securing its pre-seed round from Milwaukee-based venture capital firm Gateway Capital earlier this year. Ictect uses AI to automate and streamline document creation, compliance verification, and workflow processes. The software

Ashley Smart
Ashley covers startups, technology and manufacturing for BizTimes. She was previously the managing editor of the News Graphic and Washington County Daily News. In past reporting roles, covering education at The Waukesha Freeman, she received several WNA awards. She is a UWM graduate. In her free time, Ashley enjoys watching independent films, tackling a new recipe in the kitchen and reading a good book.
