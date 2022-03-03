Bruce Smith to retire from A.O. Smith board

By
Arthur Thomas
-
Bruce M. Smith
Bruce M. Smith
Bruce M. Smith plans to retire from the board of Milwaukee-based A.O. Smith Corp. when his term ends in April, leaving the company with one member of the Smith family on its board, according to…

Want to Read More?

Paid BizTimes subscribers get unlimited access to all Insider content and much more. Learn more in our Insider FAQ.

Become an Insider Now

Already an Insider? Log In

Or click here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article.

Arthur Thomas
Arthur covers banking and finance and the economy at BizTimes while also leading special projects as an associate editor. He spent also five years covering manufacturing at BizTimes. He previously was managing editor at The Waukesha Freeman. He is a graduate of Carroll University and did graduate coursework at Marquette. A native of southeastern Wisconsin, he is also a nationally certified gymnastics judge and enjoys golf on the weekends.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR