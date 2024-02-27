Brookfield-based cable company CC&N names new president

Brookfield-based CC&N
, which specializes in designing and installing wired, wireless and fiber infrastructure to connect critical systems, has promoted Daniel Witkofski
to the role of president.
Witkofski has been at CC&N for two years, serving as vice president of operations. He has a background in finance and accounting and previously spent 10 years at New Berlin-based IEWC, a supplier of electrical wire and cable, wire management systems, and broadcast and AV products. Witkofski left IEWC as director of global sourcing and materials management.
“Since joining CC&N, Dan has demonstrated a unique combination of interpersonal, strategic and financial skills that have allowed him to establish trust and make a significant impact on the business very quickly,” said Rob Dillon
, co-CEO of OwnersEdge
, the holding company that CC&N is a part of. “Dan places a high priority on connecting with and developing our most precious asset – our people.”
Witkofski earned his master of business administration and bachelor’s degree in finance and accounting from the University of Wisconsin – Parkside. He is also a licensed CPA and certified fraud examiner (CFE).
CC&N has nearly 150 employees with locations in Brookfield, Eau Claire, Fox Crossing and Sun Prairie.
OwnersEdge is a 100% employee-owned ESOP holding company. Its portfolio also includes Asche & Spencer, BAYCOM, Implecho and QComp Technologies.