Briohn planning spec industrial building in Menomonee Valley

Brookfield-based Briohn Building Corp.
is planning to build a 179,500-square-foot speculative industrial building on a vacant site at 841 W. Canal St. in the Menomonee Valley in Milwaukee.
Briohn recently submitted a rezoning application to the city of Milwaukee for the project. A call made to Briohn was not immediately returned.
The site is located south of Canal Street between I-94/43 and South Sixth Street.
The land is currently owned by We Energies, according to city records, although the re-zoning application lists Westminster Realty Partners V LP, of Lake Forest, Ill., as the owner. The We Energies Valley Power Plant is located on the opposite side of I-94/43.
The 841 W. Canal St. site has been vacant for decades. In 2013, Lakefront Brewery announced plans to purchase the site to build a second brewery
for the company. But those plans never moved forward. Several years before that, Allen Edmonds planned to build a factory on the site
, but those plans also never moved forward.
The site was put back on the market
in 2014 when Lakefront Brewery dropped its plans. We Energies then bought the 9.4-acre site in 2015 from former Allen Edmonds president John Stollenwerk, but has not done anything with it.