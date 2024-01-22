Bright Cellars CEO departs company

Ashley Smart
After serving less than two years as Milwaukee-based Bright Cellar’s chief executive officer, Joe Megibow announced he has left the startup to lead New York-based Casper Sleep. Megibow came to Bright Cellars from Utah-based Purple Innovation, a manufacturer of comfort products including mattresses, pillows, cushions, sheets, and bases. He led Purple Innovation to profitability while

Ashley Smart
Ashley covers startups, technology and manufacturing for BizTimes. She was previously the managing editor of the News Graphic and Washington County Daily News. In past reporting roles, covering education at The Waukesha Freeman, she received several WNA awards. She is a UWM graduate. In her free time, Ashley enjoys watching independent films, tackling a new recipe in the kitchen and reading a good book.
