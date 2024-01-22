Bright Cellars CEO departs company

After serving less than two years as Milwaukee-based Bright Cellar’s chief executive officer, Joe Megibowannounced he has left the startup to lead New York-based Casper Sleep.
Megibow came to Bright Cellars from Utah-based Purple Innovation, a manufacturer of comfort products including mattresses, pillows, cushions, sheets, and bases. He led Purple Innovation to profitability while more than doubling its revenue.
"I am excited to share that I am starting my next adventure, joining Casper as CEO," said Megibow in a LinkedIn post. "Looking back to 2018, when I joined Purple, there was only one competitor to watch, which was Casper. Casper had disrupted the category and built a brand with customer recognition we could only dream about. And here I am, five years later, with the opportunity to steward the best brand in the category and take it to new levels. I’m thrilled."
Bright Cellars polls customers on which wines they like from its monthly wine subscription service in order to make personalized recommendations. The company then uses data it collects to generate insights, which have allowed Bright Cellars to develop its own portfolio of wines. During his time with the company, Megibow had hopes of turning it into more of a lifestyle brand that sold an array of complementary products.
Representatives with Bright Cellars did not immediately respond to requests for comment.