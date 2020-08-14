Bravo! IQ Award Winner: Geneva Supply

Geneva Supply

Jeff Peterson, co-founder and chief executive officer

Delavan

Genevasupply.com

Delavan-based Geneva Supply was already a fast-growing company prior to the COVID-19 pandemic and was projecting more than $150 million in revenue coming into 2020.

Those projections, however, went out the window as the e-commerce company has seen demand jump as the shift toward online shopping accelerated this year and manufacturers sought Geneva Supply’s expertise in working with Amazon.

Geneva Supply serves a number of industries including home improvement, sporting goods, industrial, pet products, hair care and vitamin supplements with third-party logistics, fulfillment, digital marketing and other services. The company also sells a line of paint on Amazon and recently acquired Cascio Interstate Music.

Jeff Peterson, co-founder and chief executive officer of Geneva Supply, said the business has grown by focusing on addressing the challenges clients and partners face.

“You can build your company the way you want it, but if it’s not the way they need it, it’s really not going to be much of a company,” he said. “I think the biggest strength that we’ve developed is really figuring out what those pain points are and really flexing into those.”

Geneva Supply’s previous experience with seasonal jumps in business in the fourth quarter helped prepare it for the surge in demand this year. Peterson noted one of the biggest challenges was ensuring the safety of employees.

He added that getting the best ideas from team members requires regular dialogue with employees.

“It can’t just be when you schedule a meeting because that’s not going to be when everybody is able to share and collaborate based on their timing,” Peterson said.