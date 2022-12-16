Bradley Foundation awarded over $14 million in grants to Wisconsin organizations this year

By
Lelah Byron
-
Rick Graber

Last updated on December 16th, 2022 at 02:04 pmThe Bradley Foundation said it distributed over $14.5 million in 2022 to organizations in Milwaukee and throughout Wisconsin. The Milwaukee-based grantmaking organization, which honors the legacy of the Allen-Bradley Company co-founders, supports organizations that promote arts, culture, education, health and conservative ideals such as free markets and limited

Want to Read the Entire Article?

Become a BizTimes Insider today and save 40% for the holidays. Get immediate access to our subscriber-only content and much more.

Become an Insider Now

Already an Insider? Log In

Lelah Byron
Lelah covers health care, insurance, nonprofit and education beats. She is a Marquette graduate. In her spare time, she enjoys live rock music, scary stories and tabletop games.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR