Bradley Foundation awarded over $14 million in grants to Wisconsin organizations this year

Milwaukee Ballet Company : $100,000 to support the new Nutcracker campaign. The choreography, sets, and costumes will all be updated to provide audiences with a fresher version that will retain the familiarity that families have grown to love.

: $100,000 to support the new Nutcracker campaign. The choreography, sets, and costumes will all be updated to provide audiences with a fresher version that will retain the familiarity that families have grown to love. Optimist Theatre : $10,000 to support general operations. The Optimist Theatre’s mission is to bring Shakespeare to audiences of all backgrounds. Since 2010, it has produced Shakespeare in the Park, free productions of a Shakespearean play in green spaces throughout Milwaukee. Their 2022 season brought Twelfth Night to multiple sites around the Milwaukee area and beyond.

: $10,000 to support general operations. The Optimist Theatre’s mission is to bring Shakespeare to audiences of all backgrounds. Since 2010, it has produced Shakespeare in the Park, free productions of a Shakespearean play in green spaces throughout Milwaukee. Their 2022 season brought Twelfth Night to multiple sites around the Milwaukee area and beyond. Beyond Vision : $225,000 to support a capital campaign. Beyond Vision is a nonprofit social enterprise venture that employs people with visual impairment or blindness. Its VisABILITY Center in West Allis will allow the organization to expand career opportunities significantly. Beyond Vision will also provide a wellness center featuring adaptive technologies and other services desired by its employees.

: $225,000 to support a capital campaign. Beyond Vision is a nonprofit social enterprise venture that employs people with visual impairment or blindness. Its VisABILITY Center in West Allis will allow the organization to expand career opportunities significantly. Beyond Vision will also provide a wellness center featuring adaptive technologies and other services desired by its employees. The Phoenix : $150,000 to support general operations. The Phoenix’s long-term objective is to chip away at the state’s dangerous yet pervasive drinking culture.

: $150,000 to support general operations. The Phoenix’s long-term objective is to chip away at the state’s dangerous yet pervasive drinking culture. City on a Hill : $90,000 to support general operations. City on a Hill offers mentoring programs that encourages older teens to follow the path of responsibility, independence, and academic success. City on a Hill is developing an alumni program to offer continued support to young adults and re-engage them in transforming the community.

: $90,000 to support general operations. City on a Hill offers mentoring programs that encourages older teens to follow the path of responsibility, independence, and academic success. City on a Hill is developing an alumni program to offer continued support to young adults and re-engage them in transforming the community. Notre Dame School of Milwaukee : $500,000 to support a capital campaign. Founded in 1996, Notre Dame has grown from an all-girls middle school to include a primary school and an all-boys middle school. This grant supports Notre Dame’s expansion on Milwaukee’s near-south side.

: $500,000 to support a capital campaign. Founded in 1996, Notre Dame has grown from an all-girls middle school to include a primary school and an all-boys middle school. This grant supports Notre Dame’s expansion on Milwaukee’s near-south side. Messmer Catholic Schools: $275,430 to support capital expenses and $175,000 to support general operations. Messmer aims to develop each of its 1,200 students academically and spiritually. Messmer is a system of three campuses: Messmer High School, Messmer St. Mary, and Messmer St. Rose. It plans to complete critical updates to each of its buildings.

said it distributed over $14.5 million in 2022 to organizations in Milwaukee and throughout Wisconsin. The Milwaukee-based grantmaking organization, which honors the legacy of the Allen-Bradley Company co-founders, supports organizations that promote arts, culture, education, health and conservative ideals such as free markets and limited government. In 2021, it distributed $12 million in grants to organizations in the state. Since its establishment in 1985, the foundation has made grants to Wisconsin organizations totaling more than $400 million. “The leaders of the organizations we support look at a problem, no matter how daunting, and ask themselves how they can solve it, not if they can solve it,” said Rick Graber, president and CEO of the Bradley Foundation. “They are relentless in their pursuit, whether it’s helping people turn their lives around, enabling students to discover their purpose, or uniting citizens through the arts. We’re pleased to highlight them and the immeasurable impact they have on the lives they touch.” The foundation released a list highlighting several 2022 grant recipients. They include: