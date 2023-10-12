Borgman Capital sells portfolio company that includes two Waukesha manufacturing facilities

Milwaukee-based private equity firm Borgman Capital
has sold its portfolio company Material Handling Holdings
for an undisclosed price to Coatesville, Pennsylvania-based manufacturer Ballymore Company, Inc.
Ballymore is a portfolio company of New York City-based Graycliff Partners LP.
In 2018
, Borgman Capital acquired three southeastern Wisconsin manufacturers including Waukesha-based Solution Dynamics Inc.
and Lift Products Inc.
, along with Waupun-based Derco Manufacturing Inc.
All three manufacturers were combined under a single umbrella company: Material Handling Holdings.
With multiple locations in Wisconsin, MHH is a leading supplier of custom, highly engineered lifting and positioning equipment including lift tables, tilt tables, upenders, and electric carts.
During the five-year investment period, Borgman Capital worked with MHH management to boost online sales efforts and diversify their customer base. MHH is now also a vertically integrated operation and performs manufacturing, assembly and customization in-house.
“I am extremely proud of what we achieved with MHH leadership to combine three founder-owned businesses, build a streamlined platform and grow the top and bottom lines,” said Sequoya Borgman
, founder and chief executive officer of Borgman Capital. “There are numerous growth opportunities on the horizon for MHH with Ballymore. MHH will be a strong addition to Ballymore’s offerings and Ballymore has the expertise and infrastructure in place to lead MHH through its next chapter.”
Ballymore is a designer and manufacturer of safety-centric equipment for use by retailers, OEMs, and distribution customers. Since its founding in 1945, Ballymore has grown from its origins as the first manufacturer of rolling ladders to a provider of a variety of safety-focused electric lifts, ladders, work platforms, portable loading docks, and other related material handling equipment.
Milwaukee-based investment bank Taureau Group
served as financial advisor and Milwaukee-based law firm Reinhart Boerner Van Deuren
served as legal counsel on the transaction.