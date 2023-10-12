Borgman Capital sells portfolio company that includes two Waukesha manufacturing facilities

Milwaukee-based private equity firm Borgman Capital has sold its portfolio company Material Handling Holdings for an undisclosed price to Coatesville, Pennsylvania-based manufacturer Ballymore Company, Inc. Ballymore is a portfolio company of New York City-based Graycliff Partners LP. In 2018, Borgman Capital acquired three southeastern Wisconsin manufacturers including Waukesha-based Solution Dynamics Inc. and Lift Products Inc.,

Ashley Smart
Ashley covers startups, technology and manufacturing for BizTimes. She was previously the managing editor of the News Graphic and Washington County Daily News. In past reporting roles, covering education at The Waukesha Freeman, she received several WNA awards. She is a UWM graduate. In her free time, Ashley enjoys watching independent films, tackling a new recipe in the kitchen and reading a good book.
