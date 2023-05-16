BizTimes Milwaukee wins awards for business journalism in Milwaukee Press Club contest

BizTimes Milwaukee won a pair of business journalism awards in the Milwaukee Press Club’s 2022 Excellence in Journalism contest. The awards were presented at the Press Club’s recent Gridiron Awards Dinner.

In the Online awards section, BizTimes Milwaukee editor Andrew Weiland won a silver award in the Best Business Story or Series category for his Jan. 21, 2022 exclusive report about southeastern Wisconsin being the runner-up in an effort to attract a massive semiconductor chip manufacturing complex planned by Intel, which instead chose the Columbus, Ohio area.

In the Writing awards section, BizTimes Milwaukee reporter Cara Spoto won a bronze award in the Best Business Story or Series category for her May 23, 2022 cover story about efforts to increase workforce housing development in Sheboygan County.