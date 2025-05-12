Log In
People in the News

BizTimes reporters win Milwaukee Press Club awards

By BizTimes Staff
BizTimes Milwaukee reporters Ashley Smart, Hunter Turpin and Sonia Spitz with their 2024 Milwaukee Press Club Excellence in Journalism Contest awards.
Three BizTimes Milwaukee reporters received awards Friday night in the Milwaukee Press Club’s 2024 Excellence in Journalism contest. The awards were presented at the Press Club’s annual Gridiron Awards Dinner.

Reporter Ashley Smart won a gold (first place) award in the online Best Multi-Story Coverage of a Single Feature Topic or Event category for her coverage of the dispute between Johnson Controls and its salespeople over changes to their incentive plans.

Reporter Hunter Turpin won a bronze (third place) award in the Best Business or Consumer Story or Series category for his report about the potential impact of the Baird Center expansion.

In the collegiate awards, reporter Sonia Spitz, who joined BizTimes in August, won a silver award (second place) in the Audio Best News Story Single or Ongoing category for her work with Media Milwaukee, a news source featuring reporting by University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee students, on a reporting project at the southern border, with a report called Voices at the Border.

