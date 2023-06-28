BizTimes Milwaukee reporter Cara Spoto wins national journalism award

BizTimes Milwaukee reporter Cara Spoto received an award in the Alliance of Area Business Publishers’ 2023 Editorial Excellence Awards contest. The awards were announced earlier this week at the AABP’s annual summer conference, held this year in Detroit.

Spoto received a silver award (second place) in the medium-sized publication group for the Best Body of Work, Single Writer award category.

Spoto’s work in 2023 included BizTimes Milwaukee cover stories about: efforts to make Milwaukee more pedestrian-friendly, the Community Within the Corridor redevelopment project in Milwaukee, and efforts by major Sheboygan County employers to support development of more workforce housing.

The judges for the AABP contest, faculty from the University of Missouri School of Journalism, said this of Spoto’s work: “Compelling leads plus in-depth reporting help readers understand the importance of safe places to walk, affordable places to live and historic places to transform. The reporter also does an expert job of cultivating a range of sources to inform the community discussion.”

Spoto also received a Milwaukee Press Club award this year in its annual Excellence in Journalism contest.