BizTimes Media to present Economic Trends 2.0 webinar

Will be held on Thursday, May 21, from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

At the beginning of each year, BizTimes Media hosts its Economic Trends conference to provide southeastern Wisconsin business leaders with insight into what to expect for the new year.

However, in 2020 the devastating impact of social distancing measures to fight the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus has rendered January’s economic projections obsolete.

Now that the Wisconsin Supreme Court has struck down Gov. Tony Evers’ “Safer at Home” order, how fast will the state’s economy recover? Will the reopening of the economy result in a new surge of COVID-19 and a major setback?

To explore those questions and more about what lies ahead for the Wisconsin economy in the new normal, BizTimes Media will host a second Economic Trends conference. The 2020 Economic Trends 2.0 webinar will be held on Thursday, May 21, from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Central Time.

The speakers from the 2020 Economic Trends Conference in January are back to present for the Economic Trends 2.0 webinar. They include:

Mike Knetter , Ph.D., economist, president and CEO, University of Wisconsin Foundation

, Ph.D., economist, president and CEO, University of Wisconsin Foundation Austin Ramirez , president and CEO, Husco International

, president and CEO, Husco International Jack Salzwedel , CEO, American Family Insurance

, CEO, American Family Insurance John Kissinger, president and CEO, GRAEF-USA Inc.

The speakers will provide updated economic forecasts for 2020. Knetter will provide a macro economic outlook and the other speakers will focus on their industries. The speakers will also talk about best practices for how they are doing business during the pandemic.

The cost for the webinar is $20, 50% of all registration fees will be donated to Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin.

Click here to register for the Economic Trends 2.0 webinar.

Get more news and insight in the April 27 issue of BizTimes Milwaukee. Subscribe to get updates in your inbox here.