These are the fastest-growing privately held companies in southeastern Wisconsin

BizTimes Media has selected the winners of its annual Future 50 Awards, recognizing the fastest-growing privately-held businesses in southeastern Wisconsin.

Here are the 2025 Future 50 winners (listed alphabetically):

American Construction Services (West Bend)

(West Bend) AMI Information Systems (Mount Pleasant)

(Mount Pleasant) Anderson Process (Brookfield)

(Brookfield) A.O. Handy Inc. (New Berlin)

(New Berlin) Austin Plumbing, Heating, Air & Electric (Hartland)

(Hartland) Basic Metals Inc. (Germantown)

(Germantown) Benz Metal Products Inc. (Menomonee Falls)

(Menomonee Falls) Best Version Media (Brookfield)

(Brookfield) Briohn Building Corp. (Brookfield)

(Brookfield) Campbell Construction JC Inc. (Mukwonago)

(Mukwonago) Capri Communities (Waukesha)

(Waukesha) Carrus Group (Waukesha)

(Waukesha) Catalyst Exhibits (Kenosha)

(Kenosha) CJ & Associates Inc. (New Berlin)

(New Berlin) Craft Beverage Warehouse LLC (Milwaukee)

(Milwaukee) Edge Electric of WI Inc. (Pewaukee)

(Pewaukee) Ellenbecker Investment Group (Waukesha)

(Waukesha) Empower Electric (Waukesha)

(Waukesha) Evans Transportation (Delafield)

(Delafield) G10 Fulfillment (Delavan)

(Delavan) Harmoniq Residential (Milwaukee)

(Milwaukee) Innovative Signs Inc. (Waukesha)

(Waukesha) Inpro Corp. (Muskego)

(Muskego) Ixonia Bank (Ixonia)

(Ixonia) James Imaging Systems (Brookfield)

(Brookfield) Koru Health LLC (Wauwatosa)

(Wauwatosa) Lauber Business Partners Inc. (Milwaukee)

(Milwaukee) Magellan Promotions (West Allis)

(West Allis) Midwest Construction Group LLC (Glendale)

(Glendale) Midwest Insurance Group (Delafield)

(Delafield) Moore Construction Services (Menomonee Falls)

(Menomonee Falls) Munson Inc. (Glendale)

(Glendale) New Resources Consulting (Milwaukee)

(Milwaukee) NEWaukee (Milwaukee)

(Milwaukee) Oarsman Capital Inc. (Milwaukee)

(Milwaukee) Optimum Crush Inc. (New Berlin)

(New Berlin) PACE Equity (Milwaukee)

(Milwaukee) Palermo Villa Inc. d.b.a. Palermo’s Pizza (Milwaukee)

(Milwaukee) RJ Schinner (Menomonee Falls)

(Menomonee Falls) Robertson Ryan Insurance (Milwaukee)

(Milwaukee) Sellars Absorbent Materials (Milwaukee)

(Milwaukee) SharkCrates (Milwaukee)

(Milwaukee) Stamm Technologies/Stamm Media (Milwaukee)

(Milwaukee) TEKLYNX Americas (Glendale)

(Glendale) The Prestwick Companies (Sussex)

(Sussex) Vizance (Hartland)

(Hartland) Walker Media Agency (Milwaukee)

(Milwaukee) Wolter Inc. (Brookfield)

The Future 50 program started in 1988 with the Metropolitan Milwaukee Association of Commerce, with BizTimes Media serving as a partner. The program returned in 2022 after a two-year hiatus during the COVID-19 pandemic with BizTimes Media taking the lead in planning the awards and MMAC remaining a partner.

- Advertisement -

To be part of the program, companies submit data on their employment and revenue since 2022. BizTimes then verifies information with each company’s accountant and banker. Each business is then ranked based on employment and sales growth over the past three years and expected growth this year with a formula that also accounts for company size.

This year’s Future 50 honorees will be recognized at a luncheon on Friday, Sept. 19, from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Italian Community Center in Milwaukee.

The presenting sponsor for the Future 50 program is Old National Bank. Other event sponsors include R&R Insurance and Jet Out.

- Advertisement -

MMAC is the event partner. The Bartolotta Restaurants is the event’s venue partner.