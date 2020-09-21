BizTimes Media offers new content marketing service, BT360

BizTimes Media recently began offering a new content marketing service called BT360 Content Solutions.

BT360 is a storytelling service, with the ability to create customized content (or enhance existing content) and marketing programs based on the specific needs of the client.

“BT360 Content Solutions is a natural evolution of our BizTimes Media product and service offerings,” said BizTimes Media publisher Dan Meyer. “We often refer to BT360 as the storytelling arm of BizTimes Media. BT360 is designed to move a customer’s prospect further down the sales funnel, providing valuable and engaging content for the reader or event attendee, while providing marketers with the opportunity to position their company as thought leaders and industry experts. And from this, along with the ability to establish a trusted brand it ultimately will help them sell more of their products and services.”

In addition, clients of BT360 will be able to expose the customized content to BizTimes Media’s print magazine and online audience, including the BizTimes.com website, e-newsletters and BizTimes Media’s social media outlets.

“While BT360 is new, it’s not really in the sense that we are proven content creation experts with a loyal audience for 25 years,” Meyer said.

“BT360 is a great program for companies looking to reach a focused, affluent audience of business decision makers,” said Linda Crawford, director of sales for BizTimes Media. “We hear all the time that people appreciate the unique value we bring to a custom content program, which is our audience. We have a distribution model that no one else can duplicate.”

Components of the BT360 offerings include: research, audit and strategy; content creation; custom events; deployment and distribution; lead generation and nurturing.

The custom content created through BT360 can come in a variety of forms including: e-books, white papers, infographics, direct emails, videos, photographs, custom publication and sponsored content.

Maggie Pinnt, an experienced salesperson, is leading the content solutions effort for BizTimes Media.

“We promoted Maggie Pinnt to the newly created position of content solutions manager to head up the sales efforts for BT360,” Crawford said. “Maggie is well-known for working hard to bring innovative solutions to help her clients accomplish objectives. We are confident that she will do the same for BT360 clients.”

“BT360 Content Solutions is a really robust program,” said Pinnt. “We’ve designed it in a way that we can help a company with their content strategy from any stage. Some companies already have a great understanding of who they are, who their audience is and have identified the one most important message that they need to communicate. That’s great, and for them we can get rolling with a strategy right away. But there are also companies that have no idea. BT360 Content Solutions can help them, too. We will guide a company through an extensive discovery process, if that’s what we feel they need in order to create a strong and effective content program.”