Best-selling author, innovation expert Josh Linkner to appear on next 21st Century Business Forum

Two-time ​New York Times ​best-selling author and innovation speaker Josh Linkner will appear on BizTimes Media’s next edition of the 21st Century Business Forum, on Wednesday, May 12, from 11 a.m. to 11:40 a.m.

Linkner is the author of “Disciplined Dreaming: A Proven System to Drive Breakthrough Creativity” and “The Road to Reinvention: How to Drive Disruption and Accelerate Transformation.”

Linkner has been the founder and CEO of five tech companies, which were sold for a combined value of more than $200 million.

Previously, he was the founder and CEO of Detroit Venture Partners, which helped more than 100 tech startups get off the ground.

Today, Linkner serves as chairman and co-founder of Platypus Labs, an innovation research, training and consulting firm. He has twice been named the Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year and has been the recipient of the United States Presidential Champion of Change Award.

The free 21st Century Business Forum webcast debuted earlier this year, featuring a lineup of successful top executives, experts and global thought leaders to share ideas and insights for business executives, entrepreneurs, owners and managers. It airs on the second Wednesday of each month, and is hosted by best-selling author Jon Gordon, who interviews guests in a Q & A format.

The 21st Century Business Forum is presented by BizTimes Media and is sponsored by Johnson Financial Group. Registration is free, sign up at: www.biztimes.com/businessforum.