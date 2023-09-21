Basic Metals, Inc.

2023 Future 50 Winner

By
BizTimes Staff
-
Basic Metals president Andrew Fogel
Basic Metals president Andrew Fogel

Germantown   |  Founded: 1980 Industry: Metals distribution Employees: 51 Basic Metals Inc. is a metal supplier specializing in the distribution of stainless steel and aluminum products. What factors have contributed the most to your growth in the past three years? Andrew Fogel, president: “We are blessed to have outstanding long-term relationships with some of

Want to Read the Entire Article?

Become a BizTimes Insider today and get immediate access to our subscriber-only content and much more.

Become an Insider Now

Already an Insider? Log In

Or purchase a bypass link here

Sign up for BizTimes Daily Alerts

Stay up-to-date on the people, companies and issues that impact business in Milwaukee and Southeast Wisconsin

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR