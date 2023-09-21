Click here to continue to BizTimes

Already an Insider? Log In

Germantown | Founded: 1980 Industry: Metals distribution Employees: 51 Basic Metals Inc. is a metal supplier specializing in the distribution of stainless steel and aluminum products. What factors have contributed the most to your growth in the past three years? Andrew Fogel, president: “We are blessed to have outstanding long-term relationships with some of

Sign Up for Our Email Newsletters

Sign Up for Our Email Newsletters

Germantown | Founded: 1980 Industry: Metals distribution Employees: 51

Basic Metals Inc. is a metal supplier specializing in the distribution of stainless steel and aluminum products.

What factors have contributed the most to your growth in the past three years?

Andrew Fogel, president: “We are blessed to have outstanding long-term relationships with some of Wisconsin’s largest manufacturing companies. By actively engaging with our customers, listening to their needs, and exceeding their expectations, we’ve formed partnerships that are mutually beneficial.”

How has your company navigated the challenges of the past few years?

“We’ve been able to mitigate some of these challenges by having strict inventory management procedures in place and by having contingency plans ready to be implemented for when something inevitably goes wrong.”

Do you plan to make any changes to your company?

“We plan to add additional warehousing, processing equipment and inventory to meet our customer needs. This growth will take place at our Germantown headquarters, our Arizona branch and a new potential branch in the southeast United States.”

What are the biggest obstacles to your company’s continued growth?

“Fluctuating raw material costs and supply chain disruptions. Simply put, if we don’t have metal to supply at a competitive price, we cannot grow our business.”

What’s the best business advice you’ve received?

“Do what you say you are going to do.”