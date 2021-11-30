Ashley Smart joins BizTimes Milwaukee as reporter

Ashley Smart has joined BizTimes Milwaukee as a reporter whose beat responsibilities will include startups, technology and manufacturing.

Smart was previously the managing editor for the West Bend-based Washington County Daily News and the Cedarburg-based News Graphic. Prior to that she was an education reporter for the Waukesha Freeman, where she received several Wisconsin Newspaper Association Awards.

Smart is a 2017 graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee.

“We are very excited to add Ashley to our team,” said BizTimes Milwaukee editor Andrew Weiland. “She is an extremely accomplished and intelligent journalist, and an incredibility hard worker.”

Smart can be reached at Ashley.smart@biztimes.com and (414) 336-7144.