Ashley Smart joins BizTimes Milwaukee as reporter

Ashley Smart has joined BizTimes Milwaukee as a reporter whose beat responsibilities will include startups, technology and manufacturing.

Smart was previously the managing editor for the West Bend-based Washington County Daily News and the Cedarburg-based News Graphic. Prior to that she was an education reporter for the Waukesha Freeman, where she received several Wisconsin Newspaper Association Awards.

Smart is a 2017 graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee.

β€œWe are very excited to add Ashley to our team,” said BizTimes Milwaukee editor Andrew Weiland. β€œShe is an extremely accomplished and intelligent journalist, and an incredibility hard worker.”

Smart can be reached at Ashley.smart@biztimes.com and (414) 336-7144.