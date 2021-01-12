Ascension Wisconsin hires former Advocate Aurora executive to lead Fox Valley hospitals

By
Lauren Anderson
-
Michael Bergmann

Ascension Wisconsin has hired a former Advocate Aurora Health executive as the next president of its Fox Valley hospitals.

Michael Bergmann, formerly primary service area president of Advocate Aurora’s Waukesha/Jefferson market, will now oversee Ascension NE Wisconsin’s St. Elizabeth Campus in Appleton, its Mercy Campus in Oshkosh and Ascension Calumet Hospital in Chilton.

He begins his new role on Jan. 25.

“We are thrilled to welcome Michael to Ascension Wisconsin. He is a collaborative, results-oriented servant leader with more than 20 years of hospital and medical group experience,” said Monica Hilt, chief operating officer of Ascension Wisconsin. “His thorough knowledge and understanding of the Wisconsin health care market will positively impact our organization and the communities we’re privileged to serve.”

In his previous role with Advocate Aurora, Bergmann oversaw strategy, resource management and attaining key targets in health outcomes, safety, patient experience, employee engagement, community perception and growth. Prior to that, Bergmann, a licensed registered nurse, worked in various roles with Aurora Health Care since 2002.

Monica Hilt was previously president of Ascension Wisconsin Fox Valley hospitals before being promoted to become the Glendale-based health system’s chief operating officer in August 2020.

