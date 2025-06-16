ProHealth Waukesha Memorial Hospital begins $125 million renovation project

ProHealth Waukesha Memorial Hospital plans to bring together its integrated surgical services as part of a $125 million renovation project.

The project, which involves renovating about 114,000 square feet of space and adding 13,000 square feet, will unite prep and recovery rooms, surgery, day surgery, cardiac catheterization, interventional radiology and the post-anesthesia care unit, according to a document ProHealth Waukesha Memorial Hospital shared with BizTimes. The project aims to improve patient experience and optimize space within the hospital, located at 725 American Ave. in Waukesha.

The renovation project will be done in phases so that patients can continue to receive care. The project is expected to be completed by March 2028 and will be funded through ProHealth Care’s capital budget.

“Additional prep, surgical and recovery space is needed at ProHealth Waukesha Memorial Hospital to support future volume forecasts and the needs of the community,” the company said.

The additional space makes way for 12 new operating rooms, 20 private preparation and recovery rooms, two multi-purpose procedure rooms, as well as an updated hybrid operating room that offers an advanced imaging system and space for teams to work on cases.

The digestive health endoscopy space on the lower level of the hospital will also be renovated as part of the project. Another CT scanner will also be installed on the first floor of the hospital this year.

In preparation for the renovation, general X-ray and imaging services will relocate closer to the west entrance of the hospital. Sterile processing, sterile storage and warehousing services will also be moved.