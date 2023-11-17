Ascension names presidents for three Wisconsin hospitals, including Columbia St. Mary’s and Elmbrook

Andrew is the editor of BizTimes Milwaukee. He joined BizTimes in 2003, serving as managing editor and real estate reporter for 11 years. A University of Wisconsin-Madison graduate, he is a lifelong resident of the state. He lives in Muskego with his wife, Seng, their son, Zach, and their dog, Hokey. He is an avid sports fan and is a member of the Muskego Athletic Association board of directors.

[caption id="attachment_580203" align="alignright" width="237"]Kurt Schley[/caption]today named presidents for three of its 17 hospitals, including Ascension Columbia St. Mary’s Hospital – Milwaukee Campus and Ascension SE Wisconsin Hospital – Elmbrook Campus in Brookfield.is the new president of Ascension Columbia St. Mary’s Hospital – Milwaukee Campus. He most recently served as chief operating officer at Memorial Hermann Cypress Hospital in Houston. Prior to that he served as director of hospital operations at Baylor University Medical Center in Dallas. He will begin his new role in Milwaukee on Dec. 11.is the new president of Ascension SE Wisconsin Hospital – Elmbrook Campus. He most recently served as market chief executive officer at Catholic Health Initiatives St. Alexius Health Bismarck in North Dakota. He will begin his new role on Jan. 2. Ascension Wisconsin also namedas president of Ascensionn NE Wisconsin – Mercy Campus in Oshkosh. He served most recently as vice president and chief nursing officer at Aurora Medical Center – Oshkosh. In Wisconsin, Ascension operates 17 hospital campuses, more than 100 related health care facilities and employs more than 1,100 primary and specialty care clinicians.