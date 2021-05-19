A natural fit for protecting your business

As a business owner, do you remember the last time you worked only a 40-hour work week? In today’s work environment – especially for entrepreneurs – a 9-to-5 schedule is a thing of the past. You spend week after week putting in the hours you need to make sure that your company remains successful – from sales, to operations, to the wellbeing of your employees. Have you put the right plan in place to protect this success?

The importance of safeguarding your hard-earned assets cannot be understated.

As a business owner, you most likely have the protection you need in the form of an insurance plan. With a variety of insurance options for your business, it’s equally as critical to find the most natural partner to help you with your insurance needs – your bank.

Find a partner in your community bank

When you’re looking for an insurance provider, you may think of a commercial you saw on TV, or an ad that you saw online. You most likely aren’t making an immediate connection between your bank and insurance.

Not all banks are equipped to offer insurance to their customers. For business owners looking for a new insurance partner, expanding an existing banking relationship can be a logical next step.

Whether you’re starting a new company, or looking to change insurance plans or providers, take a look at the following reasons why you should talk to your local, community bank to see if they can help you with insurance:

They’re someone you know and trust. When you trust an outside team to protect your assets, it’s important to know that team will be there through the ups and downs of business. Your bank has been. Whether they gave you your first loan, or helped you set up your remote deposit service, your bank has stuck by you through it all and will continue to do so in the future. They understand you. When it comes to insurance, there are an overwhelming number of plans and providers to choose from. Understanding which option is right for your specific business and situation can be a challenge. Your community banking partner knows you and your business – and the community in which you live and work – and has the needed insight to provide you with the counsel you need to choose the customized coverage that suits you best. They’re in it for you. Especially at a community bank, you know that your team is focused on providing the best financial solutions to help your business be in it for the long haul. You won’t find hidden fees, experience unanswered voicemails when you have an issue, or an insurance agent who disappears once you sign on the dotted line. Your bank is in it for you and with you, helping you find the solutions you need the most.

Grow your relationship to reduce your risk

You may already have insurance, but do you know what you’re missing when it comes to your bank’s insurance expertise? With a deep understanding of not only the community, but your place within the community, a bank offering insurance will deliver insights and design solutions critical to your business’s success — including help to identify potential gaps or errors in your current coverage to help protect you from any unforeseen risks. With a bank who knows your business as well as you do, you can have peace of mind knowing they’ll find a solution to protect you now and in the future.

Get started with Citizens Bank

Citizens Bank formed Citizens Bank Insurance Services, an independent insurance agency, in 1989. With three experienced agents, our team shops over 30 top-rated carriers to find you the best coverage at the best price. We offer policies for both personal and business insurance from respected names including Acuity, Travelers, Integrity, and Auto Owners.