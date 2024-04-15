Xiogenix president promoted to CEO of BreakthrU’s private investment companies

Rachel Bahr, the president of Muskego biotech company Xiogenix, has been promoted to chief executive officer of Muskego-based BreakthrU’s private investment companies, which include Xiogenix and Lexington, Kentucky-based Ardent Animal Health, Madison-based Vendura and the newly expanded Muskego-based BreakthrU Leadership U (BLU).

Bahr has more than 20 years of leadership experience, including international sales, business development, marketing, acquisitions, and general management in the automotive, aerospace, architectural, and biosciences industries.

“I am thrilled to leverage my passion for developing leaders and my talents for building high-performing teams as I transition from leading Xiogenix to overseeing each of our companies within our family,” Bahr said. “My new role allows me to expand my reach and make an even greater impact.”

She has been president of Xiogenix since January of 2023. Prior to that she was a divisional sales director for Muskego-based Inpro Corp. Before that she was director of sales and marketing for B/E Aerospace. She also previously worked in marketing and business development roles for Emteq, the New Berlin-based manufacturer of aircraft interior and exterior lighting systems and aircraft cabin management and power systems that was co-founded by Jerry Jendusa and Jim Harasha, the lead investors of BreakthrU.

“Combining passion with purpose and development of leaders for our next generation of growth. I couldn’t be more delighted with the launch of BLU and with the leadership announcement of Rachel Bahr over all of our valued staff,” Jendusa said. “I have watched her career grow since our Emteq days together, and she is one of the best transformational leaders I know.”

Bahr will be a speaker and panelist at BizTimes Media’s Waukesha County 2050 event, which will be held on Wednesday, April 17, at Brookfield Conference Center.