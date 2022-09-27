Most market analysts expected the Fed’s 75 basis point increase announced last week – but few anticipated Fed Chairman Powell to describe continued aggressive hikes into 2023. Annex Wealth Management’s Dave Spano explained that after hitting us with a left jab, Powell seems to be announcing a right hook intended to lower inflation – and perhaps knock the economy out in the process. Dan O’Donnell and Dave Spano discuss what may come next.
Will The Fed’s Right Hook Connect?
