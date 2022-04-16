Weas plans office, research building in Glendale

Weas Development is seeking $3.1 million in developer incentives for a 109,000 square foot office and research building it is seeking to construct on 6.37 acres of blighted land at the southeast corner of North Green Bay Avenue (Highway 57) and West Civic Drive. (Map courtesy of Ehlers/City of Glendale)
Weas Development plans to build a 109,000-square-foot office and research building on a blighted site in Glendale and is seeking $3.1 million from the city in a developer incentive for the project. The building is…

