Waukesha-based KDV Label names new CFO

By
Ashley Smart
-
Chris Derra

Waukesha-based KDV Label, a manufacturer of custom labels and other printing solutions, recently announced the appointment of Chris Derra to the role of chief financial officer. Derra has more than 20 years of experience in finance and operations, most recently working for the French adhesive manufacturing company Bostik. She has also worked for Johnson Controls.

Ashley Smart
Ashley covers startups, technology and manufacturing for BizTimes. She was previously the managing editor of the News Graphic and Washington County Daily News. In past reporting roles, covering education at The Waukesha Freeman, she received several WNA awards. She is a UWM graduate. In her free time, Ashley enjoys watching independent films, tackling a new recipe in the kitchen and reading a good book.
