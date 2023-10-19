Waukesha-based KDV Label names new CFO

Waukesha-based KDV Label, a manufacturer of custom labels and other printing solutions, recently announced the appointment of Chris Derra to the role of chief financial officer.
Derra has more than 20 years of experience in finance and operations, most recently working for the French adhesive manufacturing company Bostik. She has also worked for Johnson Controls.
“Chris truly is a dynamic leader," said Keith Walz, president and chief executive officer of KDV Label. “Her experience and familiarity with our industry have already proven to be an asset.”
As global finance director for the advanced packaging and converting segment at Bostik, Derra was in charge of continuous process improvement, profit optimization and revenue growth strategy formulation.
“KDV has an outstanding reputation along with a history of growth and I’m excited to bring my leadership and skillset to KDV to accelerate the growth trajectory," said Derra.
Derra earned an MBA from Murray State University and a bachelor of science degree from Marquette University.