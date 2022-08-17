Logout
Wednesday, August 17, 2022
Walmart’s Earnings: Everyone’s A Bargain Hunter, Now

By Annex Wealth Management

-

Walmart beat Q2 expectations and is sticking with its optimistic predictions for year-end 2022, as more middle- and high- income shoppers seek bargains.

