Viking Electric expanding its Wauwatosa facility

Viking Electric, a Minneapolis-based electrical distributor and services provider, is expanding its Wauwatosa facility, located at 2900 N. 112th St.

The expansion project is part of the company’s plan to grow its presence in the Milwaukee area, the company said in a news release.

Viking Electric will add 12,800 square feet of space on the east side of the facility, which will increase the total size of the facility to 110,800 square feet. The addition will feature a 26-foot ceiling, two dock doors, a break room, two operations offices, a conference room, a bathroom in the warehouse and a 5,120-square-foot customer solutions center. The customer solutions center will have an overhead drive-in door and two new offices.

According to a press release, the Milwaukee operations manager for Viking Electric, Mike Lelo, will continue to oversee the facility.

“We are excited for the opportunity to improve our warehouse capacity and efficiencies,” Lelo said, “The facility expansion will allow us to increase automation, adopt new technologies, and provide additional services and solutions to our customers.”

The construction project is expected to be complete in February 2020.