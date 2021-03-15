Vaccine info for employers to be subject of free Thursday webcast

Many employers are following the news closely, tracking the reduction in new COVID-19 cases and the rising number of people who have been vaccinated, as they prepare to reopen their business safely and responsibly and bring employees make to the workplace.

But does getting vaccinations mean a return to normal for the workplace? Should rapid testing be a part of that strategy? What other factors do you need to consider now to be prepared to bring employees back to work?

BizTimes Media’s BT360 Content Solutions will present a free webcast on Thursday, March 18, to answer those questions and help employers develop strategies for the coming months.

The webcast, sponsored by Davis|Kuelthau and Novir, will be held from 3-4 p.m. Central on Thursday. Topics to be covered will include:

Vaccination basics and updates.

The role for regular and comprehensive testing in the workplace, especially as the vaccine is rolled out.

Employer accommodations requirements for those not wanting to return to the office or who have a medical exemption from being vaccinated.

Legal considerations for employers needing to accommodate those who are vaccinated versus those who are not.

Employer liability considerations relative to mandating or incentivizing employee vaccinations.

Presenters will include:

