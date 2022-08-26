Unleash the power of LinkedIn

LinkedIn expert Richard Bliss will be the featured guest on the Sept. 14 episode of the 21st Century Business Forum, a free webcast presented on the second Wednesday of each month.

In a one-on-one interview format, CEOs, authors, coaches, and thought leaders on the 21st Century Business Forum share their insights, ideas, and experiences of success as well as lessons learned.

Bliss is a LinkedIn Top Voices Influencer, an experienced executive communications manager, and a social media coach. He has helped thousands of people master social media tools and become fluent in social conversations, building their platforms and confidence to effectively reach their audience, define their brand vision and strategies, and develop high-caliber sales teams.

In addition to working with businesses and organizations in the U.S., he’s consulted startups and high-growth technology firms around the world.

A former executive vice president of marketing for 18 years, and an award-winning pioneer in technology, collaboration, and cloud computing, Richard has appeared on CNN, Good Morning America, and other major media outlets.

Bliss shifted his attention to social media when he founded the podcast Funding the Dream, which became a leading voice in the crowdfunding space. Today, Bliss continues to empower others through his weekly newsletter and podcast, which reach over 45,000 subscribers.

The 21st Century Business Forum is presented by BizTimes Media and is sponsored by Johnson Financial Group.

