Milwaukee-based DCI Marketing acquires local immersive marketing firm

Milwaukee-based DCI Marketing, a marketing company working with automotive and consumer brands to reimagine retail, has acquired Milwaukee-based seventyseven.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Seventyseven works to craft immersive digital experiences for brands to connect to their audiences.

Following the acquisition, DCI Marketing gains access to seventyseven’s experience in developing interactive games, configurators, and scalable digital solutions.

“We are catapulting our digital capabilities with seventyseven,” said DCI Marketing president Pat McGriff. “Known for their creativity, innovation, and immersive experiences, seventyseven will bring cutting-edge activations to the forefront, allowing DCI to deliver impactful and unforgettable digital experiences for our brands and their customers. This is more than just a collaboration – it’s a force multiplier to DCI’s digital capabilities.”

Seventyseven, which will continue operating as a brand within DCI Marketing’s portfolio, is recognized for its work in immersive storytelling, interactive content, and scalable digital tools.

Seventyseven joins DCI at its headquarters in Milwaukee, where both companies can scale development teams, quality assurance, sales and innovation teams.

“As a lightweight, fast-moving digital agency, we were able to quickly and effectively create impactful interactive experiences that connect brands with their audiences, bringing ideas to life and driving meaningful engagement,” said seventyseven founder Bradley Manderscheid. “By teaming with DCI, we match up with a like-minded partner and we get to share our passion for creating extraordinary experiences. We bring our capabilities to a company with a stellar record of success in the industries it serves.”