United Way announces success of efforts to end family homelessness in Milwaukee, Ozaukee counties

At campaign closing event, nonprofit says it raised more than $57 million

By
-
Amy Lindner, president & CEO of United Way of Greater Milwaukee & Waukesha County, (center) and United Way staff and volunteers celebrate the news that the organization has met federal criteria to end family homelessness in Milwaukee and Ozaukee counties. Lindner announced the news at the United Way’s 2023 campaign closing event Tuesday night at the Grain Exchange in Milwaukee.

The United Way of Greater Milwaukee & Waukesha County announced Tuesday that it has reached its goal to put an end to family homelessness in Milwaukee and Ozaukee Counties, as determined by United States Interagency Council on Homelessness (USICH). The achievement makes Milwaukee and Ozaukee counties the first communities in the U.S. to have met

Cara Spoto
