Town of Linn home sells for $6.82 Million

A sprawling Walworth County home on the shore of Lake Geneva has sold to a Chicago-area couple for $6.82 million.

Located at W2912 Walcowis Drive in the Town of Linn, the home sits on a one-and-a-half-acres wooded lot with the 100 feet of lake frontage, according to a real estate listing on Zillow. There is also a private pier with an outbuilding for boat storage.

The buyers of the home, according to state real estate transfer records, are D. Reid and Rebecca Snellenbarger of Wilmette, Illinois. The seller was the Douglas Powell Trust.

The 24-year-old home last sold in June 2021 for $5.79 million, the Zillow listing states. This most recent sale was recorded by the state on Tuesday. The property was last assessed at $3.26 million, according to Walworth County records.