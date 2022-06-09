Town of Linn home sells for $6.82 Million

By
Cara Spoto
-
A sprawling Walworth County home on the shore of Lake Geneva has sold to a Chicago-area couple for $6.82 million. (Photo from Zillow)

A sprawling Walworth County home on the shore of Lake Geneva has sold to a Chicago-area couple for $6.82 million.

Located at W2912 Walcowis Drive in the Town of Linn, the home sits on a one-and-a-half-acres wooded lot with the 100 feet of lake frontage, according to a real estate listing on Zillow. There is also a private pier with an outbuilding for boat storage.

The buyers of the home, according to state real estate transfer records, are D. Reid and Rebecca Snellenbarger of Wilmette, Illinois. The seller was the Douglas Powell Trust.

The 24-year-old home last sold in June 2021 for $5.79 million, the Zillow listing states. This most recent sale was recorded by the state on Tuesday. The property was last assessed at $3.26 million, according to Walworth County records.

Cara Spoto
Cara covers commercial and residential real estate. She has an extensive background in local government reporting and hopes to use her experience writing about both urban and rural redevelopment to better inform readers. Cara lives in Waukesha with her husband, a teenager, a toddler, a dog named Neutron, a bird named Potter, and a lizard named Peyoye. She loves music, food, and comedy, but not necessarily in that order.

