Tip Sheet: Talking about your business while networking

While at networking events, it can be exciting when someone asks about your business, but it can be difficult to keep that person engaged and make sure the information you’re providing makes sense and follows a structure.

Marc E. Parham, a small business expert, professional speaker, radio host and author, recommends these six tips for navigating how to discuss your business at networking events in a recent SCORE article. Keep these questions in mind to present your business in a cohesive and interesting way.

1. What are you solving?

Clearly state the purpose of your business and address the problem your business solves.

2. Who are your customers?

Identify what demographics need the solution your business provides. Parham says it’s important to inform the person you’re talking to that the problem even exists.

3. What is your solution?

Explain the solution to the problem – in other words, explain your business. Use the solution when you explain the reasons why you decided to start your business.

4. Who are you?

Explain your credentials and why your solution is better than your competitors.

5. Where are you?

Inform the person of your business’s location, your email, and/or your phone number. Offer for them to stop by and try something out or to sign up for your newsletter.

6. And now?

“Stop talking!” says Parham. You should only be talking for about 60 seconds. Let the other person ask questions about your business. Remember that networking is about talking to as many people as possible.